State Permits Reopening of Some Facilities, Strict Hygiene Must Be Observed

Bratislava, March 28 (TASR) – Some facilities that have been closed throughout Slovakia for almost two weeks in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus will be reopened as of Monday, announced Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) after a meeting of the central crisis management team on Saturday.



The permit will include opticians, vehicle inspection stations, gardening shops, building material outlets, haberdasheries, law firms, notary public offices, scrapyards, bike shops and services, ironmonger shops, electronics shops and some other stores and services.

Meanwhile, pharmacies and vet’s offices will also be allowed to be opened Sundays, while all other shops will remain closed.

Nevertheless, the permit only holds for facilities that will be able to arrange for hand disinfectants and protective gloves, or both. People in queues will have to stand at least two metres apart, while only a limited number of persons will be allowed in, in order not to exceed the number of one person per 25 square metres.