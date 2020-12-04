Stats Office: Unemployment Rate in Slovakia Up to 7.2 percent in 3Q20

Bratislava, December 4 (TASR) – The unemployment rate in Slovakia rose to 7.2 percent in the third quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-related crisis, the Statistics Office announced on Friday.

The number of people who were jobless in 3Q20 was 21.9 percent higher than in the third quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate was up by 1.3 percentage points year-on-year in 3Q20. Rising for three consecutive quarters, it reached the level seen last time in late 2017 and early 2018.

Unemployment rose, after seasonal adjustments, by 5.9 percent quarter-on-quarter in 3Q20.

Meanwhile, one in two unemployed people lost their job in the past six months. Last year, this group represented less than one-third of all unemployed.