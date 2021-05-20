Sulik: Economy Ministry Determined to Draw All EU Funds in Entirety

Ruzomberok, May 20 (TASR) – The Economy Ministry is determined to draw all Eurofunds completely by the end of the current budgetary period, Economy Minister Richard Sulik (SaS) declared after his meeting with regional governors in Ruzomberok (Zilina region) on Thursday.

Also broached at the meeting was the acquisition of regional investments as well as the cooperation in the drawing of Eurofunds in the next programming period. Sulik underlined that the drawing of European Funds is not always easy and clear-cut rules could help.

“There’s plenty to talk about. It’s about us drawing the Eurofunds better, but also about governors having information at their disposal about industrial parks that the ministry is dealing with intensively. Another aspect is the investment aid, which we’d like to channel particularly into the least developed regions and east. The recovery plan is the next order of business as well,” he said.