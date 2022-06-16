Sulik: Gas Prices for Households to Go Up by 34-59 percent Next Year

Bratislava, June 16 (TASR) – Natural gas prices supplied by gas utility SPP for households will increase by 34 to 59 percent from the beginning of next year, with the lower amount to be paid by customers who conclude a four-year contract with SPP from August to the end of the year, while the higher growth applies to households that have a one-year contract, Economy Minister Richard Sulik (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS) said on Thursday during an extraordinary parliamentary meeting.



“When a customer concludes a four-year contract, the gas price for households will rise by 20 percent plus inflation, which stands at 12 percent,” said Sulik. This means that from the current price of €43 per megawatt-hour (MWh), including transport, distribution and VAT, the final price for customers will go up to €57. In the next years of the contract, the price should swell only by inflation.

The other option is to arrange gas consumption only for one year, if a customer expects the gas price to drop significantly over time and doesn’t want to sign a four-year contract. In that case, the gas price will increase by 42 percent plus inflation.

The minister expects inflation to remain at the current level of around 12 percent over the next two to three years and it should fall to six percent at the end of the four-year contract period.