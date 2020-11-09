Supreme Court: Land under U.S. Steel Doesn’t Belong to Kosice, but Sokolany

Kosice, November 9 (TASR) – The 700-hectare land under U.S. Steel in eastern Slovakia doesn’t belong to Kosice, but to the village of Sokolany, the Supreme Court decided on Monday, thereby confirming a verdict of the Kosice-okolie District Court from 2013, TASR was told by Supreme Court spokesperson Alexandra Vazanova on the same day.



The Supreme Court’s verdict reversed a decision of the Kosice Regional Court, which was in favour of Kosice.

Kosice this year increased the land tax for U.S. Steel from €5 million to €7 million. Nevertheless, the steelworks appealed against this decision, pointing to the pending court proceedings. Meanwhile, Sokolany has far lower land tax rates than Kosice.