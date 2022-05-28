Survey: Up to 25% of Slovaks Would Change Jobs If They Couldn’t Use Home Office

Bratislava, May 28 (TASR) – As many as a quarter of Slovaks would change jobs if they lost the opportunity to work from home, but this would lower their chances of being hired by almost half of companies, according to a survey called ‘Hybrid Work Model as a New Standard’ conducted by Focus agency for Microsoft on a sample of 1,071 white-collar employees at the turn of 2021/2022.



According to the survey, more than two thirds of non-manual employees worked from home (68 percent) during the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to only 20 percent beforehand. More than half (57 percent) of those who worked at home would prefer to work in an office after the pandemic but only for four days a week. The remaining 43 percent of employees who worked from home would like to work from home for up to three days a week.

As many as 81 percent of the people polled said they would even be willing to work remotely for a company outside their town or city if they only needed to go to work in person once a month.

“The survey showed that for most employees who had the opportunity to work from home during the pandemic, this way of working is becoming a new standard. During a ‘non-COVID’ time, it would have taken incomparably longer for both management and employees to introduce such a change and adapt to it. The pandemic has significantly reduced the social time needed to introduce hybrid work,” said sociologist Martin Slosiarik of Focus research agency.