SZPPC: Bakery Sector in Slovakia Still Disfigured Like under Communists

Bratislava, October 16 (TASR) – The current condition of Slovakia’s bakery sector is still strongly marked by a setting introduced by the Communist regime, which fell three decades ago, stated the Slovak Association of Bakers, Confectioners and Pasta Makers (SZPCC) on Friday, which is the World Bread Day.

While Slovakia seemed to be becoming an internationally recognised bakery stronghold before the Communists took power shortly after World War II, its performance spiralled down as the new regime began setting the prices of bakery products with the aim to keep them as low as possible. This outcome has remained in place even 31 years after Communism collapsed, “albeit it isn’t the state that dictates the prices any longer, but international retail chains, which have acquired a dominant status on the market”. This has resulted in many bakeries struggling to survive, stated SZPPC.

“It’s been a bad decision by bakery firms, motivated by preserving sales, to accept extremely low prices that have been even below production cost,” noted SZPPC in reference to relations between bakeries and retail chains.