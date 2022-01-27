Thermal Spa in Podhajska Reopens to Public After More Than Year

Podhajska, January 27 (TASR) – The thermal spa facility in Podhajska (Nitra region) will reopen to the public for the first time in more than a year on Friday (February 28), TASR has learnt from Roman Ivan, mayor of Podhajska, the spa’s owner.

“A demanding legislative process has been successfully completed. Procedures neglected for many years have been put in line with Slovak legislation, which has enabled us to reopen the facility,” said Ivan. The wellness centre and swimming pool will be opened in OP+ mode and the outdoor thermal pool in OP mode.

The thermal spa complex in Podhajska has been closed since 2020. According to the Slovak Environmental Inspection, it was drawing water from a geothermal well and using it in swimming pools without a valid permit. In addition, for many years it was illegally discharging polluted geothermal water from swimming pools through waste pipes into the local Liska stream, the reason why the spa complex was closed.

When the stated flaws had been remedied, Nitra District Court issued a decision last November that permitted a company called Geo Termal Podhajska, the owner of the well, to draw geothermal water from it. The decision took effect on November 16, 2021. Subsequently, the facility’s operator started arranging a permit for discharging water. The permit, issued by Nitra District Court, took effect on Tuesday (January 25).