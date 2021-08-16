Transport Ministry Launches Third Stage of Aid Scheme for Tourism Sector

Bratislava, August 16 (TASR) – The Transport Ministry is launching the third stage of aid to the tourism sector under the so-called minimal aid scheme as of Tuesday (August 17), Transport Ministry State Secretary Katarina Brunckova announced at a news conference held on Monday with representatives of the segments concerned in attendance.



As tourism services had to be suspended also in April and May due to COVID-19 restrictions, entities from the sector will be able to apply for aid for those months retroactively.

“As of Tuesday we’re launching the third stage of aid to the tourism sector under the aforementioned scheme, as tourist facilities had to remain closed also in April and May of this year. However, the scheme didn’t cover these months, which were of key importance. Following an agreement with the Finance Ministry, we’re extending provision of aid for those two months, with applicants able to send online applications as early as on Tuesday, August 17. The conditions remain the same as for the previous stages, i.e. between April 2020 and March 2021,” said Brunckova.

A drop in revenues of 40 percent when compared to 2019 remains the basic condition for the provision of aid, with the percentage of aid depending on the amount of the shortfall. According to Brunckova, the ministry has redesigned its website so that it’s more comprehensible regarding the aid scheme. The ministry continues to provide assistance in the form of consultations or via its info-line.

“There’s still enough money left to help operators of tourist facilities in the upcoming months. We’ve dealt with over 13,000 applications and paid out over €111 million under this scheme to date,” added Brunckova.