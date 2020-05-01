UHS: Bad Polish Poultry Meat Imported to Slovakia, Ruins Domestic Firms

Bratislava, May 1 (TASR) – Defective Polish poultry meat, which would ordinarily end up in incinerators, continues to be imported to Slovakia, at the same time causing economic troubles to domestic poultry breeders, TASR was told by Daniel Molnar, director of Slovakia’s Union of Poultry Breeders.



“The fact that low-quality Polish poultry meat is being imported to Slovakia was also confirmed by inspections of the State Veterinary and Food Authority in April,” said Molnar, adding that this is taking place despite strict measures introduced by Slovakia.

“Polish poultry meat is being imported to Slovakia for suspiciously low prices, which subsequently squeeze the prices of Slovak production, cause huge losses to Slovak producers and endanger their very existence during the current crisis. The prices of Polish producers are far below the production cost and imperil economic competition on our market,” said Molnar, adding that only 45 percent of poultry meat on the shelves of large retail chains comes from Slovak producers, as was revealed by a recent survey.