Unemployment Rate Slightly Grew in January But Is Still under 7 percent

Bratislava, February 18 (TASR) – The unemployment rate in Slovakia went up slightly in January to reach 6.96 percent, however, it was still under 7 percent for a fourth consecutive month, TASR learnt from the Labour, Social Affairs and the Family Centre (UPSVaR) on Friday.



The unemployment rate in Slovakia stood at 6.96 percent in January 2022, up by 0.2 percentage points (p.p.) month-on-month and down by 0.85 p.p. year-on-year.

The total number of jobseekers reached 187,951 in January, going up by 5,191 individuals m-o-m, and down by 25,930 y-o-y.

The unemployment rate calculated from the total number of jobseekers reached 7.58 percent in January, up by 0.18 p.p. on a monthly basis and down by 0.92 p.p. y-o-y.

A total of 75,798 job vacancies were available to jobseekers in January. The highest number of jobs was available in Bratislava region (29.12 percent of all jobs), and the lowest in Kosice region (4.65 percent).