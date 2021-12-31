URSO Reduces Costs of Electricity Distribution and Transmission for 2022

Bratislava, December 31 (TASR) – The Office for the Regulation of Network Industries (URSO) has significantly reduced the tariff for system operation and decreased the costs of distribution and transmission of electricity to mitigate hikes in the overall prices of electricity for Slovak households and businesses in 2022, URSO spokesman Radoslav Igaz reported on Friday.

The spokesman specified that for next year there will be an overall reduction of regulated network charges, which include the electricity distribution and transmission tariff, system operation tariff and system services tariff, ranging from a 4-percent drop for households and entrepreneurs making use of low voltages to decreases of more than 23-percent for large, high-voltage industrial consumers.

Igaz noted that the network charges regulated by the URSO account for more than half of the total price of electricity for households and businesses, with the remainder being the cost of power electricity.