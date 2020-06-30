US Steel Kosice: Deal with Unions Expires Today, Replacement Elusive

Kosice, June 30 (TASR) – U.S. Steel Kosice has failed to arrive at a deal on a new collective agreement for the next four years with trade unionists and the current contract is set to expire on Tuesday, U.S. Steel Kosice spokesman Jana Baca told TASR on the same day.

The trade unions will thus try to get the Government to midwife the deal next.

“Despite 25 rounds of negotiations with our trade unions, no deal has been clinched and they informed us today of their plan to reach out to the Ministry of Labour, Social Affairs and Family and ask for an intermediary to be assigned to the case with an eye towards resolving our differences,” stated Baca. He added that the firm finds the union’s decision disappointing, but will extend full co-operation to the Government intermediary.

The spokesman noted that the collective agreement dated from 2016 will no longer be in effect as of Wednesday (July 1). “However, we will continue to comply with our commitments from the 2016 collective agreement regarding remuneration. The factory will remain in operation and we expect all employees to continue working as usual,” he added.