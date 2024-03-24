Election24: First Round Won by Korcok, Due to Face Pellegrini in Run-off Round

Bratislava, March 24 (TASR) - Ivan Korcok unofficially won the first round of the 2024 presidential election on 42.48 percent of votes, due to square off against Peter Pellegrini who advanced to the run-off round with 37.05 percent of votes, the Statistics Office reported on Sunday after counting 99.93 percent of ballots.



Stefan Harabin ranked third (11.74 percent), followed by Krisztian Forro (2.91 percent), Igor Matovic (2.18 percent), Jan Kubis (2.03 percent), Patrik Dubovsky (0.71 percent), Marian Kotleba (0.56 percent) and Milan Nahlik (0.13 percent).



The election turnout reached 51.89 percent.



The definitive results will be announced on Sunday by the State Commission for Election and Supervision of Political Parties' Financing.

