Election24: Pellegrini Thanks Voters, His Victory a Great Honor



Bratislava, April 7 (TASR) - Unofficial winner of the 2024 presidential election Peter Pellegrini thanked voters for their support and claimed that his victory is an enormous commitment, a great honor and satisfaction.



Pellegrini voiced his gratitude to his coalition partners as well.



"The Government can rest assured that as long as it meets the Government Manifesto, it doesn't have to worry about the Presidential Palace serving as an opposition-opportunist power centre that harms the Cabinet and the state, hatching plots against it abroad, and taking delight from the Government's miscues, the way it has been for the last ten years," declared Pellegrini. He added that he won't be an uncritical admirer of the Government either, however.



In his new role as president, Pellegrini plans to support the Government in its effort to improve people's lives and declared that he will protect national interests of Slovakia. Pellegrini also wants to do his utmost to make sure that Slovakia "stands on the side of peace".



Pellegrini promised that he will serve as the president for all Slovaks, regardless of whether they voted for him or not. "I will always stand on the side of the Slovak Republic, the interests of which I will always put first," he said.



Festive mood is prevailing at Pellegrini's election headquarters, with Pellegrini's party colleagues singing the Slovak anthem and chanting "Pelle to the castle".

