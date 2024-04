Bratislava, April 7 (TASR) - With all ballots counted, Peter Pellegrini won the presidential election on 53.12 percent of votes, which amounts to support from 1,409,255 voters, whereas Ivan Korcok ended up second on 46.87 percent, which equals 1,243,709 voters, it follows from the unofficial results released by the Statistics Office.

The election turnout reached 61.14 percent. This means that 2,671,279 voters participated in the election.