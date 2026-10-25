Election26: Vallo Declares Himself Winner of Bratislava Mayoral Election

Bratislava, 25 October (TASR) - Matus Vallo has declared himself the winner of the mayoral election in Bratislava, stating that for the next four years he'll be the head of Bratislava's local authority for all people, without distinction, TASR has learnt at a press briefing at his election headquarters.

"I think we can say that I'll be the mayor of our beloved city for the next four years," said Vallo after more than a third of the votes had been counted, thanking everyone who came out to vote.

"After eight years, if the people elect you, it's no longer just about promises. It's also because of what people can see - how we're changing our city. That makes it all the more difficult to be elected for a third term. I'm glad we've managed it. It's a huge responsibility for me," he said.

According to him, the residents of Bratislava don't want the capital to be run in the same way that Smer-SD runs Slovakia. "Together with our coalition partners, we've shown that working together makes sense. This model has worked in Bratislava, and I firmly believe that in a year's time it'll work across the whole of Slovakia," noted Vallo.

In addition to Vallo (Team Bratislava, PS, SaS, Democrats), the candidates for the post of Bratislava mayor included Transport Minister Jozef Raz (Independent), software developer Lubomir Geci (MySlovensko) and economist Zuzana Subova (Pirate Party - Slovakia).