Elections26: Smer-SD to Back Voice-SD's Igor Simko for Kosice Region Governor

Kosice, 26 June (TASR) - The governing coalition Smer-SD party will support Voice-SD's candidate Igor Simko for Kosice region governor in the autumn regional elections, Smer-SD vice-chair and Agriculture Minister Richard Takac and Smer-SD regional chairman Viliam Zahorcak announced in Kosice on Friday.

Zahorcak and Simko, who heads Voice-SD in the region, also signed a cooperation agreement concerning local and regional elections in Kosice region. Therefore, Smer-SD will not field its own candidate for Kosice region governor but will back Simko instead.

"Our discussions have convinced me that he is a suitable, good and correct candidate with whom agreement is possible and who has all the qualities needed not only to be an excellent candidate but also an excellent regional governor," said Zahorcak.

Smer-SD deputy chair Takac expressed hope that such alliances could be formed in regions across Slovakia. "It probably won't be like that everywhere, but here in Kosice region, it's an example of mutual cooperation between political parties that are very strong within the government coalition, and that deserves recognition," said Takac.

Simko confirmed that talks to secure broader support are also underway with other political parties. "In the coming days, I will talk to the regional chairman of the [junior coalition] Slovak National Party (SNS), I have also negotiated with 'We Are Family', and we are negotiating with other regional and extra-parliamentary parties as well," he said.

In addition to Simko, incumbent regional governor Rastislav Trnka is seeking re-election as an independent candidate, while other candidates include Marian Porvaznik, who is backed by a coalition of the opposition parties Progressive Slovakia (PS), Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), the 'Slovakia' party, 'For the People', Democrats, the Civic Conservative Party (OKS) and DS-ODS; Kosice vice-mayor and regional councillor Lucia Gurbalova, nominated by the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH); and businessman Dzemal Kodrazi (Independent).