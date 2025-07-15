EP Monitoring Group Voices Concerns Over Democracy in Slovakia

Brussels/Bratislava, 15 July (TASR) – The European Parliament’s Monitoring Group on Democracy, Rule of Law and Fundamental Rights (DRFMG) has expressed serious concerns about the independence of the judiciary in Slovakia and the restriction of freedom in the public space.



According to the group, there are threats to pluralism and civil society in Slovakia, while journalists are being subjected to lawsuits.

Group chair Sophie Wilmes made the statement on Tuesday during a meeting of the EP Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE). Slovakia, she warned, is on a path to becoming the next Hungary.



Wilmes led the first DRFMG mission to Slovakia in 1-3 June alongside LIBE chair Javier Zarzalejos.

The delegation included representatives from four EP political groups – the European People's Party (EPP), Renew Europe (RE), the Greens, and Identity and Democracy (ID).



The four-member delegation held meetings with more than 20 stakeholders - including members of the Slovak government, coalition and opposition MPs, representatives of civil society, the judiciary, and the media.

Wilmes described the tone of all discussions as constructive, although viewpoints sometimes differed.



„Our mission is not to act as a tribunal. The aim is to listen and communicate transparently - and also to show the people of Slovakia that the European Union pays attention to fundamental rights and is committed to upholding them," said Wilmes, pointing out that 80 percent of public investment in Slovakia comes from EU funds.

„This, of course, carries a certain responsibility," she added.



Regarding the DRFMG’s findings from the June visit, Wilmes noted that they largely align with the European Commission’s report on the rule of law in Slovakia.



In relation to concerns over judicial independence, Wilmes noted that judges in Slovakia are publicly discredited and their decisions publicly questioned.

Several reforms are considered particularly problematic - including the abolition of the Special Prosecutor’s Office, the restructuring of the former National Criminal Agency (NAKA), which allegedly weakened capacity and expertise, and the shortening of limitation periods in corruption cases.

Also flagged was the frequent use of accelerated legislative procedures and the use of Paragraph 363 by the Prosecutor-General.



Concerning media freedom in Slovakia, Wilmes described the abolition of Radio and Television of Slovakia (RTVS) and the creation of the Slovak Television and Radio (STVR) as a politically motivated move that could restrict civil society and media pluralism.



She also criticized the amendment to the law on non-governmental organizations - warning that fines exceeding 5,000 euros for breaches of obligations under the amendment could endanger their independence.

She raised concerns about potential discrimination and doubts over compatibility with EU law in relation to the proposed constitutional change.



„Slovakia is on the way to becoming the next Hungary.

That remains to be seen. But some of the patterns we observe are strikingly similar.

I believe these observations, together with the rule of law report, should prompt us to think carefully about the most appropriate next steps at the European level," Wilmes concluded.