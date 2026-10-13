Ex-environment Minister Taraba Setting Up New Party, Collects Signatures

Bratislava, 13 October (TASR) - MP and former environment minister Tomas Taraba (Independent) intends to found a new party called 'Taraba - Development of Slovakia'.

In a video posted on social media, he announced the start of a campaign to collect signatures from the public. To form a new party, at least 10,000 signatures must be collected and submitted to the Interior Ministry with an application for registration. If all the legal requirements are met, the ministry will register the party.

"Slovakia needs development, not stagnation. We've put forward projects that will improve life in 2,700 towns and villages, and politics must return to delivering results for the people rather than engaging in petty party squabbles," stated Taraba in a video posted on social media on Tuesday.

The ex-minister presented some of his collaborators. Among others, he's founding the party alongside Independent MP and former member of the coalition Voice-SD party Peter Slysko, who had previously announced that he would collaborate with the former minister. "We've brought forward projects that will improve life in towns and villages. We want to continue this work, because politics must return to addressing people's real needs rather than petty party squabbles," wrote Slysko on social media.

The party plans to focus on building strong regions. "Our aim is to build strong regions, transferring responsibility and decision-making to the local government level," stated Taraba, adding that the aim is to build Slovakia on fundamental pillars such as strong economic growth and a welfare state that is also sustainable and there for those who genuinely need it. He also declared that the new party wants to protect "traditional and sound values".

In the video, Taraba announced the start of the signature collection campaign to register the party. He stated that the intention is to visit 2,700 towns and villages across Slovakia.