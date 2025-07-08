Experts: Attacker Juraj C. Had Lifelong Desire to Gain Admiration and Success

Banska Bystrica, 8 July (TASR) - Defendant Juraj C. (name abbreviated due to legal reasons), who shot and seriously wounded Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) in the town of Handlova (Trencin region) on 15 May of last year, is prone to impulsive or even aggressive actions, according to the opinions of psychiatrists and psychologists that were read out on Tuesday at the Specialised Criminal Court in Banska Bystrica, where the trial of the attacker is taking place.

At the time of the shooting, Juraj C. had a mixed personality disorder, but his powers of recognition and control were intact. He is aware of the unlawfulness of his actions.

According to the experts, the defendant has rebelled against the regime and the authorities all his life. He tried to change society, wanted to be a decision-maker and had ambitions that he failed to carry out. He longed to prove something, to gain admiration, attention, recognition and success. Reaching his 70s, he realised that time was running out. He may therefore have seen the away-from-home cabinet session in Handlova as an opportunity; and one that if he hadn't taken, he would have viewed as a failure. As he failed to harm his victim to the extent that he would no longer be prime minister, it can't be ruled out that he would commit another criminal offence if he were at liberty.

Juraj C. refused to testify during Tuesday's hearing, with his lawyer stating that he had already provided all relevant information during earlier proceedings. When asked what legal classification the defence would propose, defence lawyer Namir Alyasry responded: "I've thought it out, but I'll present it in my closing argument".