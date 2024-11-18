Fico against Use of US Long-range Missiles on Targets in Russia

Bratislava, November 18 (TASR) - Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) is against US President Joe Biden's decision to allow the use of US long-range missiles by Ukraine on targets in Russia and has instructed Foreign Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar and Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (both Smer-SD) not to support this decision, TASR learnt on Monday.



"This is an unprecedented escalation of tensions, a decision that thwarts hopes for the start of any peace negotiations and an end to the mutual killing of Slavs in Ukraine," stressed the prime minister, as cited by the Government Office.



According to Fico, the decision of outgoing US President Biden will have a significant impact on plans of president-elect Donald Trump.



The prime minister noted that he was surprised by the speed with which some EU countries welcomed the move by the USA. In his opinion, this confirms that the EU is unable to formulate fundamental foreign policy positions on its own and that the West wants the war in Ukraine to continue.