Fico: Ambulance Tender Must Be Scrapped

Bratislava, 8 August (TASR) - The ambulance service tender must be cancelled, due to lingering doubts surrounding it, Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) stated in his social media post on Friday.



Fico added that if Health Minister Kamil Sasko (Voice-SD) takes all the necessary steps on Monday (11 August) to scrap the tender, there's "no need for him to be held politically accountable for communication mistakes".



The current situation regarding the tender emerged due to amateurish communication from the Health Ministry and its subordinate bodies, said Fico.



„Instead of Voice-Social Democracy and the entire governing coalition being on the political offensive against the opposition, especially over the British scandal, this coalition party is now facing serious attacks from the opposition and the media, along with proposals to dismiss the minister," Fico explained.



Earlier this week, Fico called on minister Sasko to publicly answer questions that have raised doubts about the tender.

On Friday, Sasko announced he will announce the next steps regarding the tender on Monday (11 August), stating that he is aware of the information circulating in the public space and that it is troubling even to him.

The tender in question, worth €2 billion, concerns the operation of 344 ground ambulance stations and seven air ambulance bases.

The coalition party Slovak National Party (SNS), the opposition, and several professional associations have all criticised the tender.

On Friday, opposition parties submitted a motion of no confidence in the Health Minister to Parliament. They claim the competition is non-transparent and the winners have allegedly been pre-selected.



The Public Procurement Authority (UVO) also warned that the tender violates European regulations.