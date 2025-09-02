Fico Criticises Ukrainian Attacks on Energy Sites in Talks with Putin

Bratislava/Beijing, 2 September (TASR) – Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) on Tuesday criticised Ukraine's attacks on energy infrastructure during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and confirmed plans to raise the issue on Friday in talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Uzhhorod, near the Slovak border, TASR learned on Tuesday.



„We're taking a strong stance against the attacks on oil infrastructure," Fico stated.

„I am due to meet with the President of Ukraine in Uzhhorod on Friday and I will raise this issue in a very serious manner because it is unacceptable to attack infrastructure that is vital for Slovakia," the Prime Minister added during his media address.



Fico also told the Russian President that he does not understand some of the European Union's decisions and expressed support for normalising relations between Slovakia and Russia.



„I do not understand some decisions of the EU. That is why I want to state very openly at this meeting that we care deeply about the standardisation of relations between the Slovak Republic and the Russian Federation," the Slovak Prime Minister stressed.



He added that Bratislava wishes to continue cooperation with Moscow in several areas, including energy and the supply of oil and natural gas.



„As for the gas we receive via TurkStream, the volume is gradually increasing – we are now approaching almost four billion cubic metres annually," said Fico.



He confirmed that Slovakia will vote against the European Commission’s plan to end imports of Russian natural gas as of 1 January 2028.

He expressed confidence that “a lot can still change” by then and that the measure may ultimately not be implemented, as it significantly harms European countries.



Following the joint meeting, Putin and Fico continued their discussions privately, addressing the “most sensitive issues” behind closed doors.