Fico: EU Leaders Made Mistake by Missing End of WW2 Anniversary in Beijing

Beijing/Bratislava, 3 September (TASR) – Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) expressed regret on Wednesday over the absence of top leaders from European Union (EU) member states at the 80th anniversary commemorations of the end of the Second World War held in Beijing, China.



Speaking in a video posted on social media, Fico described the commemorations, which concluded with a military parade, as a “globally significant event”.



„Chinese President Xi Jinping made it very clear that the world is facing a choice between peace and war, and that China is willing to play a decisive role in shaping a new global peace arrangement.

In any case, even the most ideologically driven critics of China can no longer ignore the comprehensive progress the country has achieved,” Fico said at the beginning of his speech.



„I once again express regret that top representatives of EU member states were absent from such a global occasion.

If they thought that by doing so they would isolate China’s celebrations of victory in the Second World War, they badly miscalculated. If anyone was isolated today, it was the EU,” the Prime Minister added.



Fico noted that although his visit to Beijing lasts only two days, he is doing everything possible to make the most of the presence of heads of state from dozens of countries.



In the video, he also revisited his Tuesday (2 September) meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he plans to brief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on during a planned meeting on Friday (5 September).



Fico informed the public that on Wednesday he had informal discussions with “about ten presidents”, with whom he reviewed previous diplomatic engagements and discussed potential future cooperation.

According to him, he and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko agreed it would be appropriate to organise a joint meeting focused on economic cooperation.



As part of the official programme on Wednesday, Fico met with Vietnamese President Luong Cuong to discuss preparations for an official visit to Vietnam.

He also held talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on trade relations, the planned Expo 2026 in Serbia, and the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina.



On Thursday (4 September), Fico is scheduled for official talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vice President Han Zheng, in addition to attending events at the Slovak Embassy in Beijing.



Upon returning to Slovakia, the Prime Minister will travel to eastern Slovakia, from where he will head to Uzhhorod for a meeting with President Zelenskyy and Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliya Svyrydenko.