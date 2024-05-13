Fico: Gov't to Decide on Building New Nuclear Reactor at Jaslovske Bohunice

Bratislava, May 13 (TASR) - The government at its session this week will decide on the construction of a new reactor with an output of 1,200 megawatts at Jaslovske Bohunice nuclear power plant, said Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) following his visit to the Economy Ministry on Monday.

"We want to make use of the existing infrastructure of the nuclear power plant in Jaslovske Bohunice because it significantly shortens permit procedures and allows us to make decisions that would [otherwise] take many years perhaps," said Fico at a press conference.

Fico noted that energy ought to be addressed in the present, as there are estimates that electricity consumption in Slovakia could rise by up to 80 percent in the next 20 years. "We have to reckon with the fact that some reactors will be gradually phased out. We need to have a source that will not only be powerful, but also under the state's control. This will allow us to cope with crises," remarked the premier.