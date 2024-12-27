Fico Offers Slovakia as Venue for Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Bratislava, December 27 (TASR) - Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) has offered Slovakia as a suitable country for hosting peace talks on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



Fico said this in a video on a social network, adding that he had already discussed the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and welcomes Putin's positive response.



"If anyone turns to us with an interest in organising any peace talks in Slovakia regarding the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, they can count on our hospitability," claimed Fico, who believes that Slovakia is a small but extraordinarily active country in international relations.



In Fico's view, it is incomprehensible that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejects a truce. According to the Slovak Prime Minister, Zelenskyy is dragging the whole of Ukraine into catastrophe.

"The negotiating position of Ukraine is becoming increasingly worse with each passing day and Ukraine will pay for this Western adventure an enormous price in the form of loss of land and the presence of foreign militaries," claimed Fico, calling for truce and the launch of peace talks.



The Prime Minister also announced that in January he's slated to visit Turkey and in February meet the Pope in the Vatican. Fico added that he plans to discuss the ending of the military conflict in Ukraine with the Holy Father too.