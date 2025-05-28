Fico: President's State of Republic Address Good Attempt at Balance

The State of the Republic address delivered by Slovak President Peter Pellegrini on Wednesday was a good attempt at a balanced speech, even though its conclusion included an unbalanced part in which he spoke about the government's foreign policy, stated Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) on Wednesday.



Fico claimed that he doesn't want to enter into any conflict with the president in the sphere of foreign policy.



According to Fico, Slovakia hasn't deviated from its membership of the European Union (EU) and NATO.

"The Slovak Republic is a part of these organisations. We consider the EU to be our living space, and we act accordingly," said the prime minister, adding that Pellegrini succumbed to an atmosphere that is being stirred up against the government.



Fico claimed that Slovakia wants to be a sovereign member of the Union. He rejects the idea that it should be a member state that is subject to a single correct political opinion and nothing else.

"Do we want to listen and be obedient so that we'll be patted on the head and left in peace, or will we express our opinions and defend the national interests of the Slovak Republic in a sovereign manner?" he asked.



In the report, the president called on the government not to distance itself from its EU partners and NATO allies in its efforts to pursue foreign policy in all four cardinal directions.

He emphasised that the West is the most important direction for Slovakia's interests and must not disappear from its foreign policy, while pointing to the number of investments that Slovakia receives from the EU.