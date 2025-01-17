Fico: PS' Visit to Kiev Confirms They Blindly Take Ukraine's Side

Bratislava, January 17 (TASR) - The visit of representatives of opposition Progressive Slovakia (PS) to Kiev confirms that they blindly and uncritically stand on the Ukrainian side and put Ukrainian interests before those of Slovakia, Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) declared on Friday.



"PS representatives somehow forgot to mention in their news from Kiev that they promised to President Zelenskyy, in case they manage to grab power at home, to support Ukraine's NATO membership and the presence of Slovak soldiers in Ukraine as part of Western armed forces deployed to hold off Russia.

The former as well as the latter are in stark contrast with Slovakia's national interests," claimed Fico in a press statement released by the Government Office.



On Friday, PS chair Michal Simecka visited Kiev together with several opposition politicians from PS, including Ivan Korcok, Tomas Valasek, Beata Jurik and Lucia Plavakova. Simecka met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and stated that the Ukrainian head of state is interested in good ties and cooperation.

