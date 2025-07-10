Fico Ready to Meet German Chancellor Over Russia Sanctions Dispute

Bratislava, 10 July (TASR) – I'm ready to meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at any time to resolve issues surrounding the 18th sanctions package against the Russian Federation, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) claimed in his social media post on Thursday.



Fico posted this in response to Merz’s call for the Slovak government to stop blocking the adoption of the package.



„The Slovak government is prepared to support this set of sanctions - even though its adoption will not change the military advantage or the economic performance of the Russian Federation.

However, Slovakia must first receive clear guarantees — not just political promises — that its energy security and the affordability of energy will not be threatened by the European Commission’s ideological proposal to ban Russian gas imports starting 1 January 2028," Fico stated.



The Slovak Prime Minister noted that no agreement on such guarantees has been reached so far.

While the Slovak government appreciates the European Commission's efforts to find a solution, it refuses to negotiate under pressure.



Fico also emphasized that 900 German companies operate in Slovakia, and therefore, the German government should also have an interest in ensuring that Slovakia has access to sufficient and affordable gas after 1 January 2028.