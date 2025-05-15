Fico Sees Talks with USA's Westinghouse on New Nuclear Reactor in Positive Light

Bratislava/Handlova, May 15 (TASR) - Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) views in positive light Wednesday’s (May 14) talks with US officials and representatives of the nuclear company Westinghouse regarding the possible construction of a new reactor at the Jaslovske Bohunice power plant, TASR learnt on Thursday.



Speaking at a press conference after the government session, Fico described the meeting as factual and highly professional.



"Progress can be very fast because we already have a number of permits, whether it’s the EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) or the construction site permit.

We are looking for a leader in this process and the United States, France, and South Korea are all ready to aid us in our efforts to diversify the nuclear sources," said the prime minister.



Given the dynamics of the mentioned partners, the Prime Minister stated that the US company could become the leader in this project, as it's likely capable of delivering results in the fastest fashion.



Fico also emphasized that the state intends to build this reactor block entirely under state ownership.

Slovakia, he noted, must have access to strategic resources, which, among other things, would help the country better handle potential crisis situations.

"That would be a significant economic and energy tool in the hands of the Slovak Republic," he underlined.