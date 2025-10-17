Fico: Slovak Government Fully Supports Trump–Putin Summit in Budapest

Kosice/Bratislava, 17 October (TASR) – The Slovak government fully supports the planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, expected to take place in Budapest, and Slovakia is also ready to offer any assistance to Hungary in organising the summit, said Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) on Friday ahead of a joint session of the Slovak and Ukrainian governments in Kosice.



"I have many rational reasons and can understand why this meeting is happening and why in Budapest," stated Fico.

He added that if the outcome of the meeting is peace in Ukraine, it would be one of the most significant news stories of this century.



Fico reiterated Slovakia’s support for Ukraine’s sovereign independence and territorial integrity.

The primary interest, he said, is to end the war and prevent further escalation.

He stressed the importance of achieving a just and comprehensive peace in Ukraine as soon as possible through diplomatic means, in line with the core principles of the UN Charter.



"Just the fact that we are together today is an important signal. We are neighbours, and neighbours must live with good relations and help one another, especially when one needs assistance," said the Prime Minister.



Slovakia also supports Ukraine's European integration.

"If you are determined and believe that your future lies in the EU, we equally believe that your membership will bring mutual economic benefits, strengthen regional stability and provide new momentum to our bilateral relations," said Fico.



However, he underlined that Slovakia holds a different opinion regarding Ukraine's membership of NATO.



The prime minister also outlined ongoing joint projects with Ukraine, including the launch of a Kiev–Bratislava rail connection with a transfer in Chop, the construction of a new European-gauge railway line between Chop and Uzhhorod, and progress in modernising the Vysne Nemecke–Uzhhorod border crossing.



"We're continuing preparations for a passenger and cargo transport terminal," he added, noting that further projects are underway in the energy sector. Slovakia, said Fico, is ready to engage with Ukraine on additional initiatives, such as key transport corridors, including the D1 motorway near the state border and the R4 Via Carpatia route towards Lviv region.



Development of intermodal terminals, improved use of Danube waterways and aviation cooperation were also highlighted. Fico expressed willingness to help resolve issues at Uzhhorod airport.



He further mentioned the modernisation of vocational education, dual education systems, and retraining opportunities for children, youth and adults on both sides of the border, as well as support for military veterans. Slovakia also aims to integrate health-care systems between the two countries.

