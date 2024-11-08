Fico: Slovakia Shouldn't Support More Funding for Ukraine after US Withdrawal

Budapest, November 8 (TASR-correspondent) - If the European Union (EU) proposes to increase financial aid to Ukraine after the USA cuts its support, and it would be to the detriment of the member states, Slovakia shouldn't participate in such games, Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) stated following an informal summit in Budapest on Friday.

"If there are proposals to increase financial aid at the expense of the EU member states just because a big supporter [USA] drops out of the game, Slovakia shouldn't take part in such games because the conflict has no military solution," said the Slovak premier.

According to him, the EU's current strategy is that "Ukraine must win this war and Russia must lose it. It is also the EU's strategy to support Ukraine militarily and financially so that it is strong enough to negotiate."

However, he reminded the other leaders that from his point of view, neither of these strategies is working. They are "nice strategies, but neither is working". According to Fico, it's clear that Ukraine is failing militarily and that "the sanctions system hasn't damaged the Russian Federation as expected, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin has record support".

Fico stated that it's currently unclear what stance US President-elect Donald Trump will take on Ukraine. The prime minister doesn't think that Trump will address the Ukrainian conflict through force. Rather, he may take the path of compromise or by reducing support for Ukraine. The current EU strategies will therefore not be relevant after the reduction of US support, in his view. "I can't quite see the EU taking on the entire burden of supporting the war in Ukraine," stated Fico.

The premier also said that the real interest in ending the war now lies with the next US president, and China and Brazil, which have a common plan. The EU, he said, should join these actors and press for a peace that will suit all involved parties.