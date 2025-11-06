Fico: Slovakia Will Use All EU Funds Fully, Nothing Will Be Lost

Bratislava, 6 November (TASR) – The government-approved revision of EU fund utilisation means that Slovakia will use all European funds fully and none will be forfeited, as the full use of EU funds is among the measures that significantly stimulate Slovakia's economic growth, stated Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) on social media on Thursday.



In this context, Fico thanked Investment, Regional Development and Informatisation Minister Samuel Migal (Independent), who submitted the government documents.

"Yesterday, the government approved a revision of the utilisation of European funds. I thank minister Migal, other ministers and the heads of self-governing regions for reaching an agreement," he said.



The prime minister also thanked Environment Minister Tomas Taraba (a Slovak National Party/SNS nominee) for strongly promoting the Slovak government's stance on official forums.

According to Fico, this position rejects damage to economic interests and the competitiveness of the European Union through what he called "nonsensical climate targets".



"I believe that the Visegrad Four [V4: the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia] will also be successful in rejecting the new emissions trading system, which would significantly increase the prices of fuel and energy otherwise," added Fico.



On Wednesday (5 November), the government approved a proposal from the investment minister under which Slovakia is preparing to amend the Slovakia Programme with respect to the EU's new Modernised Cohesion Policy.

Within this framework, more than 10 percent of the programme's allocation is to be redirected towards the Union's new strategic priorities.



"The proposed reallocation within the Slovakia Programme will allow the Slovak Republic to take advantage of several additional benefits and incentives, which are key factors in the context of the ongoing consolidation of public finances," the ministry explained in its submission report.