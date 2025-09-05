Fico Wishes Ukraine a Just Peace and European Prospects

Uzhhorod, 5 September (TASR) – Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) expressed his wish to see good neighbourly, friendly, and “high-quality” ties with Ukraine, wishing Slovakia's eastern neighbour a just and lasting peace, as well as “very good” European prospects, TASR learnt after Fico's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Uzhhorod on Friday.



Fico conveyed his hopes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would soon find a solution regarding security guarantees.

„Slovakia, as a small country, cannot play a decisive role in this, but we support all initiatives that lead to a ceasefire and peace,” Fico said at a joint press conference with Zelenskyy.



The Slovak Prime Minister stated that just as he listens to and respects Zelenskyy, he hopes the same will be reciprocated.

„I very much welcome that we had the opportunity to speak face to face. We had the opportunity to clarify some matters and, in other cases, maintain our positions. I must confirm that we have differing views on some issues, but that’s the nature of the world,” he remarked.



Fico identified four key elements he hopes for in Slovak–Ukrainian relations: good neighbourly and friendly ties, a just peace, the quickest possible ceasefire, and a European future for Ukraine.



The two leaders also agreed to organise the fourth joint meeting of the Slovak and Ukrainian governments.

Cabinet members from the two countries are scheduled to meet on 20 October in Slovakia.



Fico underlined that EU membership involves a demanding and lengthy process.

„I offered the President all the experience the Slovak government has at its disposal, as we made a number of fatal mistakes during our own accession process. Had we avoided them, our current position within the European Union could have been even stronger,” Fico added.



According to Fico, Slovak–Ukrainian relations are a good example of how differing political views can sometimes overshadow the essence of cooperation.

„I consider it very important that we agreed to stay in touch,” he said.

“It is my belief that, step by step, despite the differences and occasional reproaches, the relations between Slovakia and Ukraine are destined for improvement and better quality,” said Fico.

