Foreign Ministry Rejects Zelenskyy's Statements About Second Energy Front

Bratislava, December 29 (TASR) - The Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Ministry rejects statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to which Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico plans to open up a second energy front against Ukraine at the behest by Russian President Putin, TASR learnt from the ministry's press department on Sunday.



The ministry added that Zelenskyy is engaging in unsubstantiated fabrications.



"It was the current Slovak Government that included in its roadmap of Slovak-Ukrainian cooperation the project of expanding connections of energy infrastructure between the two countries as one of its priorities.

Electricity is supplied [to Ukraine] by firms in Slovakia on a commercial basis, after all, they can't be expected to finance the Ukrainian state.

Since the beginning of the conflict, we've been providing and will continue to provide humanitarian aid to the defenceless and beleaguered inhabitants of Ukraine, within the scope of our powers," claimed the department.



In the view of the Slovak ministry, Ukraine shouldn't overlook the fact that the Russian gas, transiting through the Ukrainian land, brings a much-needed income to Slovakia.

The ministry added that the EU in general and Slovakia in particular support Ukraine and its people, so Ukraine would do well not to create new enemies.



The Foreign Ministry added that during December's EU summit, Zelenskyy submitted an "absurd proposal" to use Russian frozen assets to buy Slovakia's consent with Ukraine's NATO membership.

The ministry underlined that its consent is not for sale.



In the ministry's view, the Ukrainian President is threatening Slovakia with a response from the European community, of which his country is not even a member yet.

"All of this can quickly turn against Ukraine, however," warned the ministry.