Foreign Ministry Summons Ambassador of Ukraine over Ukrainian Remarks

Bratislava, January 29 (TASR) - The Foreign and European Affairs Ministry summoned Ukrainian Ambassador to Slovakia Myroslav Kastran on Wednesday, conveying to him sharp criticism over the statements of the Ukrainian side, which the ministry considers to be interference in the internal affairs of Slovakia, TASR was told by the ministry's communications department.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy repeatedly spoke critically against Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) in January. On Tuesday (January 28), for example, he accused Fico of choosing Russia over the USA and its partners when it comes to gas. Speaking at the World Economic Forum last week, Zelenskyy also pointed to the Slovak premier, who he said wasn't seeking access to US gas but "is not losing hope of using the US security umbrella".

A contract for the transit of Russian natural gas through Ukraine expired at the end of 2024, and the country has decided not to renew it. Premier Fico subsequently threatened Ukraine with a halt in electricity supplies and a reduction in support for Ukrainians who have taken refuge in Slovakia in the wake of the war in Ukraine.