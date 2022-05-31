Korcok: EU Best Guarantee of Peace, Stability and Prosperity for Slovakia

Bratislava, May 9 (TASR) – The European Union is the best guarantee of peace, stability and prosperity for Slovakia, Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok (an SaS nominee) stated on Monday, which marks Europe Day, adding that he considers the EU to be a community of countries based on the values of the rule of law, democracy and freedom.

“Even in the crises we are facing, the Union has shown that it isn’t just a fair-weather project; it can help its members and partners effectively. Today, more than ever, we realise how important our decision to join the European Union was,” said the minister.

According to his ministry, Slovakia’s accession to the EU, which was supported by more than 92 percent of the voters in the 2003 referendum, firmly anchored Slovakia in the family of advanced, modern and democratic countries of Europe. Slovakia’s position on the international scene has improved, and fundamental reforms have been implemented, which have modernised Slovakia and contributed to its exceptional economic growth. “Common European legislation provides Slovaks with greater legal certainty, a stronger guarantee of respect for fundamental human rights and protection of consumer rights,” the ministry added.

This year’s Europe Day marks the culmination of the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE), a Europe-wide citizens’ consultation project launched exactly one year ago. “It has resulted in 49 concrete proposals and 300 measures that concern all areas of Europeans’ lives. From the economy and social issues, the environment and climate change, through education, health, digital transformation, democracy, values and security, to migration and the EU’s role in the world,” the ministry explained.

The ministry is celebrating Europe Day with discussions with the public at public at events in Bratislava, Kosice and Piestany.