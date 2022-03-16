Bozinovic: Slovakia Showed How European Solidarity Looks Like

Vysne Nemecke, March 16 (TASR) – Slovakia has shown what European solidarity means and what we as Europeans should fight for, Croatia’s Vice-Premier and Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said on his visit to the border crossing in Vysne Nemecke (Kosice region) on Wednesday, praising the determination to help people in need.



Accompanied by Slovak Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OLaNO) he looked at the system at the eastern border, managing the influx of war refugees from Ukraine.

Bozinovic further stated that some 7,000 war refugees have found refuge in Croatia since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. He admitted that this number will increase, not only in Croatia but also in other European Union (EU) countries. According to him, it is therefore necessary to cooperate within the EU.

“We showed our system to the Croatian delegation on the spot, and I think we’ve proved that we’re a country that can protect the Schengen border,” said Mikulec, adding that it has also been proven that Slovakia has shown a huge degree of solidarity since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. The head of the Interior Ministry also drew attention to Croatia’s experience with refugees coming to Europe along the “Balkan route”.