Caputova Discusses Candidate Status of Ukraine with Duda and Zelenskyy

Bratislava, June 13 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova discussed the support for granting candidate status to Ukraine for accession to the European Union (EU) through a video call with her Ukrainian and Polish counterparts Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andrzej Duda, TASR was told by spokesman for the head of state Martin Strizinec on Monday.



“We’re continuing to coordinate our activities ahead of next week’s European Union key summit, which should decide on this issue,” said Caputova. The topic of Monday’s call was mainly the ways of further communication with states that are still sceptical about this issue. The president emphasised that she’ll therefore continue to communicate by telephone with several European presidents.

Strizinec added that Caputova joined the video call from her home environment where she’s still recovering after being tested positive for coronavirus last week.