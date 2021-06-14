Caputova: New Strategy Concept for NATO to be Adopted in 2022

Brussels, June 14 (TASR) – A new strategy concept for NATO will be adopted at its summit in Madrid next year to react to current global changes, said Slovak President Zuzana Caputova after the NATO summit in Brussels on Monday.

According to Caputova, leaders of the NATO-member countries have released an important signal on unity of the trans-Atlantic community, based on the rule of law, democracy and respect for human rights.

Also discussed were the COVID-19 pandemic, fake news, propaganda and the need to protect critical infrastructure, she said, adding that China’s and Russia’s activities were also debated.

“It needs to be noted that Russia’s people aren’t being viewed as a threat to any of the allies. In fact, it’s some steps of the [Russian] leaders that are being viewed as a threat. There’s a consensus that we’re interested in dialogue, and constructive and foreseeable relations with Russia,” said Caputova.

As for China, NATO has some concerns about new technology possessed by China and the possible dependence of NATO members on Chinese technology.

Participants in the summit also confirmed an open-door policy for countries aspiring to become members of the alliance, including Georgia and Ukraine, added Caputova.