CoFoE: Climate Change, Environment and Health Panel Concludes

Brussels/Bratislava, January 14 (TASR-correspondent) – The final session of the Conference for the Future of Europe’s(CoFoE) civic panel on climate change, environment and health concluded with 51 recommendations and five topics to be addressed.

About two hundred participants from all EU member states met in January 7-9 in Warsaw to determine topics to be dealt with by a CoFoE plenary conference in January 21-22 in Strasbourg.

The panel is related to the effects of climate change, environmental issues and new health challenges for the European Union. These topics also relate to the EU’s objectives and strategies such as agriculture, transport and mobility, energy and the transition to post-carbon societies, research, healthcare systems, responses to health crises, prevention and healthy lifestyles and the missions under Horizon Europe aiming to solve some of the greatest challenges facing the world like fighting cancer, adapting to climate change, protecting oceans, living in greener cities and ensuring soil health and food.