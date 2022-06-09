CoFoE: EP Calls on European Leaders to Agree with EU Treaty Revision Process

Brussels/Strasbourg, June 9 (TASR-correspondent) – At its plenary session in Strasbourg on Thursday, the European Parliament (EP) addressed the call for changes to the EU treaties, which was one of the demands of European citizens within the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE), TASR learnt on the same day.



In the adopted resolution, MEPs called on the European Council to agree to start the process of revising the EU treaties, which would take the form of a convention.

A total of 355 MEPs voted in favour of the resolution, which was preceded by a debate on the subject, 154 were against and 48 abstained.

MEPs call for a reform of the EU Council’s voting procedures (meetings of ministers from member countries) in order to strengthen the European Union’s ability to act more quickly. This means moving from unanimity to qualified majority voting in areas such as sanctions and in various emergency situations.

MEP Guy Verhofstadt on Thursday called for the EU treaties to be opened and the European Union to be reformed on the basis of demands made by citizens of member states during the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE).

“Europe isn’t ready for tomorrow’s world,” Verhofstadt, one of CoFoE’s co-chairs, wrote on Twitter. “Let’s change the treaties and reform the EU the way the citizens want it,” he added.