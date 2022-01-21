CoFoE: European Parliament Plenary Pays Tribute to David Sassoli

Strasbourg, January 21 (TASR) – Participants in the European Parliament plenary on Friday honoured the memory of the late former president of the institution, David Sassoli, TASR learnt on Friday.



The EP is addressing the recommendations of the two citizens’ panels of the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) on January 21-22.

“I would like to begin, dear colleagues, with respect for the life and work of former EP President David Sassoli,” said Guy Verhofstadt, one of the co-chairs of the CoFoE Executive Board.

Sassoli died on January 11 at the age of 65. According to Verhofstadt, the former journalist and MEP firmly believed that the conference was necessary and fought to make it real during his term.