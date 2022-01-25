CoFoE: Radacovsky: Empowering EMA Seems to Be Essential

Strasbourg, January 25 (TASR) – Strengthening the role of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in terms of preparing for crises and crisis management appears to be essential, Slovak MEP Miroslav Radacovsky has been cited by the European Parliament (EP) press department as saying.

“Although I’m not in favour of too much EU centralisation, and certainly not of any kind of federalisation, the developments in the pandemic so far have shown us that Europe should be better prepared for possible crises,” said the MEP.

“It seems that if we leave health and dealing with pandemics exclusively to individual member states, a kind of international chaos will arise, which is why I support strengthening the powers of this European agency,” he remarked.

On January 20, the European Parliament approved a strengthening of the EMA’s powers. The third citizens’ panel of the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) has also included boosting the powers of the agency in its recommendations. This conference gives EU citizens an opportunity to express their opinions regarding the future of the EU.

Each one of the four CoFoE panels will submit its recommendations to the European Parliament. Later, the recommendations will be included in a final report to be drawn up by the CoFoE executive board.