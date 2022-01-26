CoFoE: Sebova Supports European Health Union, Calls for Clear Frameworks

Bratislava, January 26 (TASR) – Lawmaker Zuzana Sebova (We Are Family), who sits on the parliamentary health committee, supports a joint European health solution as well as the discussion on creating a European Health Union, but she underlined the need to hold an extensive debate on the issue among the public.

Sebova said this to TASR with respect to the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE), which deals partly with finalising the European Health Union.

The MP accentuated that health policy falls squarely under the remit of EU-member states.

“That’s why we need to identify very clearly the frameworks of what applies and what doesn’t regarding the European Health Union. And all of that must stand on a very firm legal basis. It’s important for the European Health Union to enjoy clear support across the entire EU so that people from Lisbon to Kosice will understand to the maximum possible extent the need to shift certain powers from member states to Brussels,” she said.