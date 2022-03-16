CoFoE: Sefcovic: Important for EU to Gain Strategic Autonomy

Bratislava, March 16 (TASR) – It’s important for the European Union to gain strategic autonomy, European Commission (EC) Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said at an event held as part of the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) in Bratislava.



“We need a pharmaceutical strategy but also a strategy for critical raw materials or a European law on chips. Today, we’re dependent on other countries for their import but in the EC we want them to be produced in Europe,” he added.

According to Sefcovic, the war in Ukraine has drawn attention to the need to shape the future within the EU. “Russia’s insidious and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine underlines how important it is for us to unite and determine what kind of Europe we want,” he said, adding that dialogue with citizens is also needed.