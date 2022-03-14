CoFoE: Ukrainian Representatives Invited to Plenary Session

Strasbourg, March 11 (TASR-correspondent) – The ongoing two-day plenary session of the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) in Strasbourg is also being attended by Ukrainian nationals, whose presence was called for by Belgian MEP and CoFoE executive board co-chair Guy Verhofstadt.

The session began with a moment of silence held in memory of the victims of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Verhofstadt noted that the CoFoE will end in a very different spirit than the one in which it originally started, adding that the world will never be the same after “this senseless war”.

he plenary is set to discuss 88 recommendations submitted by CoFoE citizens’ panels, and for the first time, Ukrainian nationals are also participating in the debate on the EU’s position in the world.

The event is being attended by 30 Ukrainian representatives, including war refugees, national MPs and members of PromoUkraine.