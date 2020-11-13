Coronavirus: New Rules for Entering Slovakia as of November 16

Bratislava, November 13 (TASR) – Only people with a PCR test negative for SARS-CoV-2 not older than 72 hours will be allowed to enter Slovakia as of Monday, November 16, said Health Minister Marek Krajci on Friday.

Commuters won’t be required to show a negative antigen test. “There will be the same rules in place for them as now, meaning that they won’t have to show any test when crossing the border, but they’ll need to have a document proving the place of their job, as published in the Public Health Authority’s decree,” said the authority’s spokesperson Dasa Rackova.

Those coming from ‘red’ countries won’t need to have a test, but they’ll have to fill an e-form and self-isolate.

The police will perform random checks at the border crossings, especially at times with the busiest traffic. “Slovakia hasn’t adopted a closure of border crossings for now,” said Police Corps spokesperson Denisa Bardyova.

TIRs will be able to cross Slovakia’s borders without restrictions, but they’ll be obliged to pass the country within eight hours without any stop, except for refuelling.

At the same time the antigen testing for coronavirus launched on the Ukrainian border at the beginning of this week will be discontinued as of Monday.