Croatia Offers Care for Ten Covid Patients Each from Slovakia and Czechia

Zagreb/Bratislava, March 9 (TASR) – Croatia is ready to help Slovakia and the Czech Republic in medical care for patients with COVID-19, Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic announced on Twitter on Tuesday, according to news website vecernji.hr.

Plekovic stated that he had earlier phone calls with Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, telling both that Croatia can receive ten COVID patients from each of these two countries in order to relieve their health-care systems.

“Croatia has solidarity with EU-member countries in the fight against COVID-19,” wrote Plenkovic.